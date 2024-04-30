PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He is trying for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hadley has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 69th.
    • Hadley last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hadley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC67-75E
    5/12/20226969-70-68-71-10
    5/13/2021MC67-75-2

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Hadley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -0.569 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 90th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley owns a -0.195 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90298.1301.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.57%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Hadley has 137 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702.
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.896. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.566), which ranked in the field.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0220.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.195-0.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.145-0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3930.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.075-0.569

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

