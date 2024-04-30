Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Hadley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hadley has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.