Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley struggled, missing the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He is trying for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hadley has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 69th.
- Hadley last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hadley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|67-75
|E
|5/12/2022
|69
|69-70-68-71
|-10
|5/13/2021
|MC
|67-75
|-2
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Hadley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -8 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -0.569 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 90th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley owns a -0.195 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.1
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Hadley has 137 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702.
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.896. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley produced his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.566), which ranked in the field.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.022
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.195
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.145
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.393
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.075
|-0.569
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.