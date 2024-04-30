Vince Whaley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.