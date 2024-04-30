Vince Whaley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Vince Whaley concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 trying for a better finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Whaley has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Whaley last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 79th with a score of -4.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Whaley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|5/12/2022
|25
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|5/13/2021
|26
|69-65-71-69
|-14
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -1.501 in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.615 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.311 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.0
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Whaley has collected 76 points, which ranks him 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.224.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.721.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.615
|-2.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.311
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.083
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.462
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.306
|-1.501
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
