PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Vince Whaley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Vince Whaley concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Whaley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Whaley has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Whaley last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 79th with a score of -4.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Whaley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237973-65-71-71-4
    5/12/20222569-69-66-67-17
    5/13/20212669-65-71-69-14

    Whaley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whaley has an average of -1.501 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.615 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.311 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has registered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.0299.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.48%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.43%

    Whaley's Best Finishes

    • Whaley has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Whaley has collected 76 points, which ranks him 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.224.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.721.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.380, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.615-2.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.311-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0830.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.4620.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.306-1.501

    Whaley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7973-65-71-71-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7273-69-76-72+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.