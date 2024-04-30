Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.258 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.119 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.768, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.