PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 55th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Alexander at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Alexander has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -2.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Alexander's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC67-73-2

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Alexander is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 61st, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a 0.134 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61301.0301.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.99%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Currently, Alexander has 114 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.258 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.119 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.768, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.322-0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1340.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1510.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3260.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2890.970

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.