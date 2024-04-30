Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 55th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Alexander has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -2.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Alexander's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|67-73
|-2
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Alexander is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 61st, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander has a 0.134 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|301.0
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Currently, Alexander has 114 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.258 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.119 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Alexander posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.768, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.322
|-0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.134
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.151
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.326
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.289
|0.970
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
