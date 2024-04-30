Tom Whitney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Tom Whitney enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a 63rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Whitney has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2018), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Whitney's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/17/2018
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Whitney's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging 0.133 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging -1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a 0.119 average that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|293.8
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.43%
Whitney's Best Finishes
- Whitney, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Whitney has 78 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Whitney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.238
|1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.119
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.658
|-2.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.017
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.318
|-1.501
Whitney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
