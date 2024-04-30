PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Whitney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Whitney enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a 63rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Whitney at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Whitney has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2018), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Whitney's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/17/2018MC72-74+4

    Whitney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 58th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
    • Tom Whitney has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging 0.133 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging -1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Whitney's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a 0.119 average that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123293.8297.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.43%

    Whitney's Best Finishes

    • Whitney, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Whitney has 78 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2381.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.119-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.658-2.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0170.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.318-1.501

    Whitney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

