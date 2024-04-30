Tom Whitney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463. He finished 13th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.