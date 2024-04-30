PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Tom Kim enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off an 18th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -16.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233471-66-69-65-13
    5/12/20221770-67-66-67-18

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been even par.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.375 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.355 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.001 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.9293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.52%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • With 302 points, Kim currently ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.201-1.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.001-1.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.051-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0831.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.334-2.355

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

