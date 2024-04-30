Tom Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.