Tom Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Tom Kim enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off an 18th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -16.
- In 2023, Kim finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|5/12/2022
|17
|70-67-66-67
|-18
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been even par.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.375 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.355 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.001 average that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.9
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.52%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- With 302 points, Kim currently ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 2.614 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.201
|-1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.001
|-1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.051
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.083
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.334
|-2.355
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
