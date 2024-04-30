Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.