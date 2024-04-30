Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 28th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -8 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Detry's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Detry has finished in the top five once.
- Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 2.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.281 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|301.7
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- Detry, who has 697 points, currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.252
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.281
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.396
|-1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.535
|2.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.111
|0.804
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.