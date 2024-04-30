PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Thomas Detry will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 28th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -8 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Detry at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Detry's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Detry has finished in the top five once.
    • Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 2.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.281 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55301.7302.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.65%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Detry, who has 697 points, currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702. He finished second in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2520.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.281-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.396-1.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5352.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1110.804

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.