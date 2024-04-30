Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.315 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.