Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Pendrith is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Pendrith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith is averaging 1.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 123rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.174, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12309.4309.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.51%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • While Pendrith has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Pendrith sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 224 points.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.315 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.349-1.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.174-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.063-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5381.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.078-1.555

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

