Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Taiga Semikawa hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Semikawa's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Semikawa's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Semikawa has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Taiga Semikawa has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|57.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|14.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Best Finishes
- Semikawa played five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Semikawa's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot -9 and finished 30th.
Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.059
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-65-66-72
|-9
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-67-79-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
