Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Taiga Semikawa hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 49th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Semikawa at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Semikawa's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Semikawa's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Semikawa has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Semikawa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Taiga Semikawa has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Semikawa is averaging 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-316.2302.7
    Greens in Regulation %-64.71%57.02%
    Putts Per Round-30.2429.4
    Par Breakers-19.93%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.92%14.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Semikawa's Best Finishes

    • Semikawa played five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those five tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Last season Semikawa's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot -9 and finished 30th.

    Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.059

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Semikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7371-75-76-68+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-65-66-72-9--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-67-79-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

