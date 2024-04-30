PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Stewart Cink seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He took 34th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Cink has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of -13.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Cink's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233473-65-66-67-13

    Cink's Recent Performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cink is averaging 1.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of 0.832 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.5293.2
    Greens in Regulation %-%66.32%
    Putts Per Round-28.5
    Par Breakers-%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's Best Finishes

    • Cink, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.

    Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.832

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6771-66-78-74+54
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3473-65-66-67-1318
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

