Stewart Cink Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Stewart Cink seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He took 34th at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Cink has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 34th, posting a score of -13.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Cink's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
Cink's Recent Performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cink is averaging 1.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of 0.832 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.5
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's Best Finishes
- Cink, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
Cink's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.832
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|71-66-78-74
|+5
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|73-65-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.