Stewart Cink Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Cink has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Cink is averaging 1.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.