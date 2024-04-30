1H AGO
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Stephan Jaeger enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off an 18th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jaeger has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -16.
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 11th after posting a score of -18.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Jaeger's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|5/12/2022
|38
|71-65-65-72
|-15
|5/9/2019
|17
|69-66-67-68
|-14
|5/17/2018
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.172 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.377 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.123, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.2
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has played 11 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Jaeger sits 17th in the FedExCup standings with 950 points.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.649 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.377
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.123
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.392
|1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.957
|3.172
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.