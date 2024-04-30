PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Stephan Jaeger enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off an 18th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent tournament.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jaeger has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -16.
    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 11th after posting a score of -18.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Jaeger's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231167-71-65-63-18
    5/12/20223871-65-65-72-15
    5/9/20191769-66-67-68-14
    5/17/2018MC72-68-2

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.172 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.377 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 74th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.123, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22308.2305.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.50%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.58%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has played 11 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Jaeger sits 17th in the FedExCup standings with 950 points.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.649 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3770.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1230.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3921.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.065-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9573.172

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

