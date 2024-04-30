Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.649 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.398). That ranked third in the field.