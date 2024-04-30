Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.