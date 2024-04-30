PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Si Woo Kim looks for a better result in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished second shooting -22 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -16.
    • In 2023, Kim finished second (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023265-66-68-63-22
    5/12/2022MC72-69-3
    5/13/20215566-70-70-72-10

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.659 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 5.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558 this season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 154th, while his 79.2% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.473 average that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154289.8293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.33%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Although Kim hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings with 778 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5582.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4732.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3312.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.335-1.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0265.518

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

