Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Si Woo Kim looks for a better result in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished second shooting -22 in this tournament in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -16.
- In 2023, Kim finished second (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|5/12/2022
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|5/13/2021
|55
|66-70-70-72
|-10
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.659 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 5.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.558 this season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 154th, while his 79.2% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.473 average that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.8
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Although Kim hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
- Currently, Kim ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings with 778 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.964.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking third in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished 17th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.558
|2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.473
|2.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.331
|2.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.335
|-1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.026
|5.518
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
