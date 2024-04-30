Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.