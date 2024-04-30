Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Sean O'Hair placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, O'Hair has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -10.
- O'Hair last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 50th with a score of -11.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
O'Hair's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|65-69-67-72
|-11
|5/13/2021
|39
|67-69-71-69
|-12
O'Hair's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|42.01%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|13.54%
O'Hair's Best Finishes
- O'Hair, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 35%.
- Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
- O'Hair earned 185 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|-
O'Hair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|65-69-67-72
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.