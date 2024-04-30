PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sean O'Hair placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, O'Hair has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -10.
    • O'Hair last played at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 50th with a score of -11.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    O'Hair's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235065-69-67-72-11
    5/13/20213967-69-71-69-12

    O'Hair's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3289.6
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%42.01%
    Putts Per Round6428.7528.6
    Par Breakers9921.79%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%13.54%

    O'Hair's Best Finishes

    • O'Hair, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 35%.
    • Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
    • O'Hair earned 185 points last season, which placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.405-

    O'Hair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5065-69-67-72-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

