1H AGO

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Cameron Champ placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Champ at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Champ has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -12.
    • In Champ's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 50th after posting a score of -11.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Champ's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235070-68-66-69-11
    5/12/20223870-68-70-65-15
    5/13/20215572-66-71-69-10

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Champ has an average finish of 36th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of 1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.827 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 181st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.869. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1316.4316.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Champ sits 158th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.946 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8271.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.869-1.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.622-2.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4551.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.209-1.114

    Champ's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

