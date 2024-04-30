Cameron Champ Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.946 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.