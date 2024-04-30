Cameron Champ Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Champ has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -12.
- In Champ's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 50th after posting a score of -11.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Champ's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|5/12/2022
|38
|70-68-70-65
|-15
|5/13/2021
|55
|72-66-71-69
|-10
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Champ has an average finish of 36th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of 1.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.827 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.4 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 181st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.869. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|316.4
|316.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Champ sits 158th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 63rd in the field with a mark of -1.033. He finished 45th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.946 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.827
|1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.869
|-1.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.622
|-2.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.455
|1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.209
|-1.114
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.