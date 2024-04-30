Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Seamus Power will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Power has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -10.
- In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -16.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Power's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|5/12/2022
|17
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|5/13/2021
|9
|65-68-67-70
|-18
|5/9/2019
|79
|72-67-72
|-2
|5/17/2018
|MC
|66-74
|-2
Power's Recent Performances
- Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Seamus Power has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.161 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.067 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has registered a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.1
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Power has 346 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.156 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.161
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.067
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.090
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.310
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.313
|0.925
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
