Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Seamus Power will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Power has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -10.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -16.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Power's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231969-66-69-64-16
    5/12/20221766-67-69-68-18
    5/13/2021965-68-67-70-18
    5/9/20197972-67-72-2
    5/17/2018MC66-74-2

    Power's Recent Performances

    • Power has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging -0.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.925 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.161 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.067 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.1294.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Power has 346 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.156 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.161-0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0671.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0900.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.310-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.3130.925

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

