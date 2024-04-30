PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Scott Gutschewski will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 66th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Gutschewski has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -4 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Gutschewski's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC68-72-4

    Gutschewski's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
    • Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.156 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Gutschewski's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.156 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 52.5% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.777. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.0285.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.14%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.27%

    Gutschewski's Best Finishes

    • Gutschewski has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • Gutschewski, who has 5 points, currently sits 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gutschewski's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.309. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.237 mark ranked 58th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.730. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Gutschewski delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Gutschewski delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.156-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.777-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0530.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.383-1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.262-2.987

    Gutschewski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.