Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Scott Gutschewski will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 66th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Gutschewski has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -4 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Gutschewski's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|68-72
|-4
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
- Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.156 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gutschewski's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.156 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 52.5% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.777. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.0
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Gutschewski, who has 5 points, currently sits 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Gutschewski's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.309. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.237 mark ranked 58th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.730. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Gutschewski delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Gutschewski delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.156
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.777
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.053
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.383
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.262
|-2.987
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
