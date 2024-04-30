Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 seeking an improved score.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Stevens finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Stevens' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 1.508 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 29th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.269 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|306.6
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Stevens sits 88th in the FedExCup standings with 237 points.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167). That ranked 20th in the field.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.201
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.269
|-2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.053
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.182
|1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.168
|-0.127
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.