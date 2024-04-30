Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167). That ranked 20th in the field.