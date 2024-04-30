PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 seeking an improved score.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Stevens finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Stevens' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233465-68-69-69-13

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.508 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging -0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 29th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.269 mark (136th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29306.6308.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.88%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Stevens sits 88th in the FedExCup standings with 237 points.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.884 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.167). That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2010.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.269-2.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0530.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1821.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.168-0.127

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

