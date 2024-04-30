Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Wesley Bryan will compete May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he placed second in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Bryan has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 46th.
- Bryan missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Bryan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|5/12/2022
|65
|70-68-73-66
|-11
|5/13/2021
|26
|67-71-67-69
|-14
Bryan's Recent Performances
- Bryan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.352 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|64.93%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|30
|24.31%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|11.42%
Bryan's Best Finishes
- Last season Bryan participated in 18 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Bryan's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished second at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.446
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.423
|-1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.483
|-1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.074
|-1.352
Bryan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
