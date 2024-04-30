Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Bryan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.