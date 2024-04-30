PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Wesley Bryan will compete May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he placed second in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Bryan has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Bryan missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Bryan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC69-74+1
    5/12/20226570-68-73-66-11
    5/13/20212667-71-67-69-14

    Bryan's Recent Performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.352 in his past five tournaments.
    Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.6293.9
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%69.14%
    Putts Per Round5228.6327.9
    Par Breakers3024.31%28.40%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%11.42%

    Bryan's Best Finishes

    • Last season Bryan participated in 18 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished second at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.4460.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.423-1.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2781.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-1.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-1.352

    Bryan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

