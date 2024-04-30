Parker Coody Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Parker Coody posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for better results.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Coody has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 64th.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
Coody's Recent Performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.417, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.9
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- Currently, Coody ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 135 points.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.547), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.012
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.417
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.033
|-1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.128
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.244
|-0.835
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
