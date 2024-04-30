Parker Coody Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.547), which ranked 22nd in the field.