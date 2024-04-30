PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Parker Coody Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Parker Coody posted a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Coody at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Coody has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 64th.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20236469-67-74-64-10

    Coody's Recent Performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.417, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45302.9300.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.46%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Coody's Best Finishes

    • Coody has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Currently, Coody ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 135 points.

    Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.865 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.547), which ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.012-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4170.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.033-1.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.1280.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.244-0.835

    Coody's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-67-74-64-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

