Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.

Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.