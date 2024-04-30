PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sam Ryder will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 43rd-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Ryder at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -8.
    • Ryder missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Ryder's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC69-71-4
    5/13/2021MC70-73-1
    5/17/20184270-68-71-67-8

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 2.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -0.306 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.6 yards) ranks 171st, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 47th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.322. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171285.6290.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.35%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Ryder, who has 215 points, currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
    • Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.447-1.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3220.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.338-2.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3612.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.101-0.306

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.