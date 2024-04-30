1H AGO
Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Sam Ryder will compete in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 43rd-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -8.
- Ryder missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Ryder's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|5/13/2021
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|5/17/2018
|42
|70-68-71-67
|-8
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 2.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -0.306 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.447 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.6 yards) ranks 171st, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 47th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.322. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|285.6
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Ryder, who has 215 points, currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168.
- Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.447
|-1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.322
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.338
|-2.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.361
|2.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.101
|-0.306
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.