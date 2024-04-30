PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    S.H. Kim placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kim has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of -11.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20235066-68-74-65-11

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 2.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.369 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.303 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67300.4304.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.63%
    Putts Per Round126.7
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.51%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim has 158 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 5.854 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.369-1.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.3030.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4420.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4242.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1941.623

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

