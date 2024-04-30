S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim placed 50th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kim has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once of late, in 2023. He finished 50th, posting a score of -11.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 2.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.369 (155th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a -0.303 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|300.4
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.51%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Kim has 158 points, ranking him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 5.854 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.369
|-1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.303
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.442
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.424
|2.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.194
|1.623
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.