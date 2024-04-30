S.H. Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 5.854 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.