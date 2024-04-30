Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.269). That ranked in the field.