PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryan Palmer, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.

    Latest odds for Palmer at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -13, over his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Palmer last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -19.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Palmer's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023864-65-68-68-19
    5/12/2022567-62-70-66-23
    5/13/20214767-69-66-75-11
    5/9/20194368-69-71-67-9
    5/17/2018MC68-73-1

    Palmer's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 61st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Palmer has an average finishing position of 61st in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.556 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Palmer is averaging -2.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Palmer .

    Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 35th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.115, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.5299.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.54%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Palmer's Best Finishes

    • Palmer has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Currently, Palmer sits 183rd in the FedExCup standings with 34 points.

    Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.269). That ranked in the field.
    • Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 54th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).

    Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3460.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.115-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.035-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.726-2.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.530-2.114

    Palmer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3566-72-70-73-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson864-65-68-68-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3368-67-66-68-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-67-72-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.