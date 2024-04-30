Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ryan Palmer, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -13, over his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Palmer last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -19.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Palmer's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|5/12/2022
|5
|67-62-70-66
|-23
|5/13/2021
|47
|67-69-66-75
|-11
|5/9/2019
|43
|68-69-71-67
|-9
|5/17/2018
|MC
|68-73
|-1
Palmer's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 61st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Palmer has an average finishing position of 61st in his last five events.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.556 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Palmer is averaging -2.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 35th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.115, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.5
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Currently, Palmer sits 183rd in the FedExCup standings with 34 points.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.269). That ranked in the field.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 54th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.346
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.115
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.035
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.726
|-2.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.530
|-2.114
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
