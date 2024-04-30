Ryan McCormick Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that event).

McCormick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.698. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).