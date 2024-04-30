Ryan McCormick Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
McCormick's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCormick has an average finish of 70th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- McCormick has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McCormick is averaging -2.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging -6.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.675 this season (178th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.4 yards) ranks 36th, while his 47.8% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 154th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.453. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McCormick's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|305.4
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
McCormick's Best Finishes
- McCormick is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- McCormick, who has 20 points, currently ranks 195th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026 (he missed the cut in that event).
- McCormick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.698. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 38th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
McCormick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.675
|-2.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.453
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.014
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.209
|-2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.351
|-6.372
McCormick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.