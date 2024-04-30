Chan Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.984 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).