Chan Kim Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Chan Kim enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch after a sixth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kim is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Chan Kim has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.335 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.160 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.205 average that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|295.6
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 281 points, Kim currently ranks 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 2.984 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.160
|1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.205
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.069
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.160
|-2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.274
|-0.031
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
