1H AGO

Peter Kuest Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Peter Kuest ended the weekend at -15, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kuest at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Kuest has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -17 and finishing 14th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Kuest's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20231470-67-67-63-17

    Kuest's Recent Performances

    • Kuest has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Kuest has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
    • Off the tee, Peter Kuest has averaged 323.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuest has an average of 3.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuest is averaging 7.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kuest .

    Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2321.7323.1
    Greens in Regulation %273.79%38.49%
    Putts Per Round12629.1728.5
    Par Breakers726.93%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%11.11%

    Kuest's Best Finishes

    • Kuest participated in 15 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With 242 points last season, Kuest ranked 143rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4882.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0520.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.3420.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5753.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7737.154

    Kuest's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-67-67-63-17--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5772-68-74-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-70-65-68-21--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1767-67-65-71-14--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    July 27-303M Open5071-66-70-70-7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-69-69-72-4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2568-67-72-70-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5368-67-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-66-66-66-17--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1069-71-74-68-6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-72-67-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

