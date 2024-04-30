Peter Kuest Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Peter Kuest chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Peter Kuest ended the weekend at -15, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for a better finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kuest has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -17 and finishing 14th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Kuest's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|14
|70-67-67-63
|-17
Kuest's Recent Performances
- Kuest has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Kuest has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Peter Kuest has averaged 323.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuest has an average of 3.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuest is averaging 7.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuest's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|321.7
|323.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.79%
|38.49%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|26.93%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|11.11%
Kuest's Best Finishes
- Kuest participated in 15 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season Kuest's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With 242 points last season, Kuest ranked 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuest's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.488
|2.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.052
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.342
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.575
|3.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.773
|7.154
Kuest's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-67-67-63
|-17
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|72-68-74-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-70-65-68
|-21
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|67-67-65-71
|-14
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|71-66-70-70
|-7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-69-69-72
|-4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|68-67-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuest as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.