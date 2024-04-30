Peter Kuest Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kuest has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.

Kuest has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.

Off the tee, Peter Kuest has averaged 323.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kuest has an average of 3.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.