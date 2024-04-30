1H AGO
Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Ryan Moore will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 45th-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Moore's average finish has been 69th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Moore's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|5/13/2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|5/9/2019
|69
|69-70-68-73
|-4
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -2.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 2.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.4 yards) ranks 172nd, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.802. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|285.4
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Moore, who has 148 points, currently sits 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.074
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.802
|4.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.688
|-2.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.300
|2.753
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.