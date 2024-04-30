PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryan Moore will appear in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 45th-place finish in San Antonio, TX at the Valero Texas Open.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Moore's average finish has been 69th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Moore missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Moore's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC69-71-2
    5/13/2021MC69-73-2
    5/9/20196969-70-68-73-4

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore has an average of -2.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 2.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.4 yards) ranks 172nd, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.802. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172285.4288.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Moore, who has 148 points, currently sits 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.014.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0740.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8024.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1110.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.688-2.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3002.753

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

