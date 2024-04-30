Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.014.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.