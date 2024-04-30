PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryan Brehm looks for a better result in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 64th shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Brehm at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Brehm has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of -3.
    • Brehm finished 64th (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Brehm's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20236469-68-71-66-10
    5/12/2022MC73-68-3
    5/13/2021MC68-72-4

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Brehm has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -1.116 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season, which ranks 138th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.659, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39304.8312.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
    • As of now, Brehm has compiled 159 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
    • Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2161.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.659-0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.378-1.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.171-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.083-1.116

    Brehm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

