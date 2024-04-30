Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.

Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.