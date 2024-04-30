1H AGO
Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ryan Brehm looks for a better result in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 64th shooting -10 in this tournament in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Brehm has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of -3.
- Brehm finished 64th (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|5/13/2021
|MC
|68-72
|-4
Brehm's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -1.116 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season, which ranks 138th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.659, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|304.8
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm, who has played 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- As of now, Brehm has compiled 159 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.216
|1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.659
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.378
|-1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.171
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.083
|-1.116
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.