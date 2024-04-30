PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Roger Sloan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    When he takes the course May 2-5, Roger Sloan will look to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -4 and placed 79th at TPC Craig Ranch.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Sloan's average finish has been 64th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • In Sloan's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 79th after posting a score of -4.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Sloan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237968-68-70-74-4
    5/12/2022MC71-72-1
    5/13/20213466-68-69-72-13
    5/9/20197972-68-71-2

    Sloan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Sloan has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging -0.502 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.367 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.031.
    • On the greens, Sloan has registered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.3292.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Sloan's Best Finishes

    • Sloan has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • Currently, Sloan sits 194th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.

    Sloan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.335 (he finished 45th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.305 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.214, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 45th in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.367-0.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.031-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.6562.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.223-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0350.884

    Sloan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7968-68-70-74-4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-70-73-70-6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

