Roger Sloan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
When he takes the course May 2-5, Roger Sloan will look to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -4 and placed 79th at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Sloan's average finish has been 64th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished 79th after posting a score of -4.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Sloan's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|5/12/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|5/13/2021
|34
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|5/9/2019
|79
|72-68-71
|-2
Sloan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Sloan has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -0.502 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.367 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.031.
- On the greens, Sloan has registered a -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.3
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- Currently, Sloan sits 194th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.
Sloan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.335 (he finished 45th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.305 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.214, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 45th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.367
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.031
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.656
|2.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.223
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.035
|0.884
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.