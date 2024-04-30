Roger Sloan Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.444. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.335 (he finished 45th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.305 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.214, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.