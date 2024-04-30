PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 43rd shooting -12 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Shelton at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Shelton has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -12.
    • Shelton finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Shelton's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20234370-67-66-69-12

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.974 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.658, which ranks 176th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 147th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a 0.125 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147290.7291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.52%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.25%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
    • Shelton, who has 82 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.931 mark ranked 47th in the field.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155). That ranked 35th in the field.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.658-2.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1250.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3611.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.169-1.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.341-1.974

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

