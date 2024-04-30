Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.931 mark ranked 47th in the field.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155). That ranked 35th in the field.