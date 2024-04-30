Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 43rd shooting -12 in this tournament in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Shelton has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -12.
- Shelton finished 43rd (with a score of -12) in his most recent go-round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.974 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.658, which ranks 176th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 147th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a 0.125 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|290.7
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.25%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Shelton, who has 82 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.931 mark ranked 47th in the field.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.372 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155). That ranked 35th in the field.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.658
|-2.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.125
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.361
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.169
|-1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.341
|-1.974
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
