1H AGO

Raul Pereda Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Pereda at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Pereda's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Pereda's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Pereda has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
    • In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.987 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pereda has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.286, which ranks 186th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.2 yards) ranks 181st, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda sports a -0.690 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pereda has registered a 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.2281.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.79%
    Putts Per Round126.8
    Par Breakers1%15.08%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Pereda's Best Finishes

    • Pereda has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Pereda, who has 9 points, currently ranks 207th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pereda's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.327 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 0.153 mark ranked 53rd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.959. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.819), which ranked in the field.
    • Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.766) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-1.286-3.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.690-1.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.370-1.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8112.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.535-3.987

    Pereda's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

