Raul Pereda Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Pereda's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Pereda has an average finishing position of 60th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging 2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.987 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pereda has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.286, which ranks 186th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.2 yards) ranks 181st, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda sports a -0.690 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pereda has registered a 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.2
|281.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Pereda has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Pereda, who has 9 points, currently ranks 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Pereda's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.327 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 0.153 mark ranked 53rd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.959. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.819), which ranked in the field.
- Pereda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.766) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-1.286
|-3.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.690
|-1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.370
|-1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.811
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.535
|-3.987
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
