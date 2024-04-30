Raul Pereda Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.327 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 0.153 mark ranked 53rd in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.959. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.819), which ranked in the field.