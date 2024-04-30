Rafael Campos Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Rafael Campos will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his last tournament he finished 14th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -13 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Campos has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of -4 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Campos' Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/13/2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
Campos' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -5.071 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Campos has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.415, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.4 yards) ranks 36th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 140th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.288. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Campos has registered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|305.4
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.06%
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Campos has compiled 116 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.084 (he finished 20th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.510). That ranked 36th in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 20th in that event).
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.415
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.288
|-2.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.367
|-1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.319
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.558
|-5.071
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
