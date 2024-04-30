Rafael Campos Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.

Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.