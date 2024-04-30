Martin Trainer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Trainer has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.