PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Martin Trainer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer looks to perform better in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Trainer at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Trainer has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 76th.
    • In 2023, Trainer missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Trainer's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC71-72+1
    5/12/20227669-70-70-71-8
    5/13/2021MC71-69-4
    5/9/2019W/D78+7

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -2.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83302.2299.5
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%40.74%
    Putts Per Round10629.0529.0
    Par Breakers3523.81%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%12.96%

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 43.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Trainer's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With 139 points last season, Trainer finished 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.3641.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.032-1.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.053-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.099-2.205

    Trainer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.