Martin Trainer Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Martin Trainer looks to perform better in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last four trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Trainer has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 76th.
- In 2023, Trainer missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Trainer's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|5/12/2022
|76
|69-70-70-71
|-8
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|5/9/2019
|W/D
|78
|+7
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -2.205 in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|40.74%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|12.96%
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer played 23 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 43.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Trainer's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With 139 points last season, Trainer finished 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|-1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|-2.205
Trainer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
