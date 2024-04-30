Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 41st in the field at 0.724. In that event, he finished 11th.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.