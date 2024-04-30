Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Nick Dunlap ended the weekend at +6, good for a 69th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 looking for a higher finish.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -2.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.626 ranks 175th on TOUR this season, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 161st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.514, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|302.7
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.40%
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Dunlap, who has 95 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 41st in the field at 0.724. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.626
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.514
|-1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.019
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.120
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.001
|-2.328
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
