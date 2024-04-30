Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Pierceson Coody will play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he finished 18th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -12 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over the last two times Coody has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Coody last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Coody's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|5/13/2021
|MC
|74-70
|E
Coody's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.772 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.575 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.508 this season, which ranks 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.799 mark (177th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 11th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.6
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.05%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has played 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Currently, Coody ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings with 47 points.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.642. He missed the cut in that event.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a -0.228 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.609, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.508
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.799
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.610
|-2.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.651
|1.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.267
|-1.575
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
