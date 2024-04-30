Patrick Fishburn Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters play May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 23rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Fishburn's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fishburn has an average finish of 33rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.738 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn owns a -0.694 mark (170th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|305.9
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Fishburn's Best Finishes
- Fishburn, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Fishburn sits 137th in the FedExCup standings with 100 points.
Fishburn's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.631 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.154 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.383 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked in the field.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.269
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.694
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.805
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.001
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.229
|-1.738
Fishburn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
