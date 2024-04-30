Norman Xiong Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Xiong has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Xiong has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Norman Xiong has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Xiong has an average of 1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.