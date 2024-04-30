Norman Xiong Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Norman Xiong takes to the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Xiong's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Xiong's Recent Performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Xiong has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Norman Xiong has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has an average of 1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -1.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Xiong's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Xiong owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.7 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Xiong ranks 186th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.462, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Xiong has registered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|303.7
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.65%
Xiong's Best Finishes
- Xiong hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
- Xiong, who has 53 points, currently sits 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.607 mark ranked in the field.
- Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his -0.168 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 2.117 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.131), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Xiong recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 54th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
Xiong's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.250
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|186
|-1.462
|-3.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.183
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.327
|1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.068
|-1.928
Xiong's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.