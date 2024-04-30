Nick Watney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In his last five tournaments, Watney finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Watney has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.

Nick Watney has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Watney is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.