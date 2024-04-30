Nick Watney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Nick Watney enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is seeking better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Watney has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -1.
- In Watney's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Watney's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|5/13/2021
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|5/9/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
Watney's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Watney finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Watney has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Nick Watney has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Watney is averaging -3.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|188
|18.49%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|16.37%
|17.59%
Watney's Best Finishes
- Watney played 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times (23.3%).
- Last season Watney's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -8 and finished 56th in that event.
- Watney's 96 points last season ranked him 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|193
|-1.343
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.191
|-3.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.181
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.193
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|192
|-1.908
|-3.131
Watney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
