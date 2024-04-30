PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Watney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Watney Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Nick Watney enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is seeking better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Latest odds for Watney at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last four appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Watney has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Watney's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Watney's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC72-72+2
    5/13/2021MC68-74-2
    5/9/2019MC70-72E

    Watney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Watney finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Watney has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Watney is averaging -3.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138295.8292.4
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%63.43%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.2
    Par Breakers18818.49%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance18116.37%17.59%

    Watney's Best Finishes

    • Watney played 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times (23.3%).
    • Last season Watney's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -8 and finished 56th in that event.
    • Watney's 96 points last season ranked him 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee193-1.343-1.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.191-3.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.1810.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.1930.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Total192-1.908-3.131

    Watney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC80-75+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5672-68-71-69-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.