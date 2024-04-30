Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.