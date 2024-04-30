PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nick Hardy struggled, failing to make the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is trying for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Hardy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Hardy's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.170.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.3306.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.90%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Currently, Hardy ranks 141st in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2050.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.170-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.566-2.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1461.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.385-1.280

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
