Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nick Hardy struggled, failing to make the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is trying for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Hardy's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five appearances.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.170.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.3
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.90%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Currently, Hardy ranks 141st in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.205
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.170
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.566
|-2.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.146
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.385
|-1.280
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.