Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990 (he finished 45th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.