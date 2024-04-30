PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Greyson Sigg concluded the weekend at -15, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for an improved score.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over Sigg's last two trips to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Sigg last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -3.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Sigg's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC67-72-3
    5/12/2022MC73-73+2

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 30th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.449, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147290.7294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.32%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Sigg has 214 points, placing him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.012-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4491.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1541.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.646-1.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.055-0.152

    Sigg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

