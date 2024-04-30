Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM, Greyson Sigg concluded the weekend at -15, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 aiming for an improved score.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over Sigg's last two trips to the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Sigg last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -3.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 30th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.449, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 173rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|290.7
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Sigg has 214 points, placing him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.236 (he finished 19th in that event).
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.012
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.449
|1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.154
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.646
|-1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.055
|-0.152
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.