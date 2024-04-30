Alex Smalley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205), which ranked in the field.