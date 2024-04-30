Alex Smalley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a sixth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Smalley's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 10 once.
- He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -3.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 79th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley sports a -0.137 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley's -1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 186th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|299.7
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Smalley's Best Finishes
- While Smalley hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.
- With 100 points, Smalley currently ranks 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205), which ranked in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.016
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.137
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.434
|-1.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-1.085
|-1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.672
|-3.868
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
