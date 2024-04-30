PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Alex Smalley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a sixth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In the past five years, this is Smalley's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He posted a final score of -16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley has an average of -1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -3.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 79th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley sports a -0.137 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 186th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79299.7296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.57%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • While Smalley hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.
    • With 100 points, Smalley currently ranks 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.350. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.280 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.205), which ranked in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.016-1.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1370.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.434-1.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-1.085-1.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.672-3.868

    Smalley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

