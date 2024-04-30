Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021 (he finished 21st in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.580, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.