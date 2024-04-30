Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 23rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Bridgeman's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 22nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman owns a 0.195 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Bridgeman has 136 points, placing him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.125 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.580, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.289
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.195
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.120
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.382
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.169
|0.680
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
