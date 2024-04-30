1H AGO
Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Nate Lashley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He placed 23rd at the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch in 2023.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last five appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Lashley has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -13.
- Lashley finished 23rd (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Lashley's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|5/12/2022
|17
|72-67-67-64
|-18
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|5/9/2019
|29
|67-73-67-66
|-11
|5/17/2018
|32
|67-71-73-64
|-9
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lashley has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 5.776 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.028, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 139th, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 45th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.340, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|292.0
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Lashley has collected 334 points, which ranks him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.175 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.909, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.028
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.340
|4.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.285
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.039
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.693
|5.776
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.