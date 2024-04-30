Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.175 mark, which ranked him 38th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that event, he finished third.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.909, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.