McClure Meissner Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

McClure Meissner had a poor showing the last time he took the course in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut. The No. 1 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Meissner has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- In 2023, Meissner missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Meissner's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|5/12/2022
|MC
|76-73
|+5
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 1.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 3.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Meissner has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.217 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 44th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 81st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.086, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|303.0
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Although Meissner hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Meissner has 133 points, placing him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.136 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 10th in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.217
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.086
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.339
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.022
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.231
|3.499
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
