1H AGO

Max McGreevy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, failing to make the cut. The No. 1 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, McGreevy has an average finish of 83rd, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, McGreevy failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    McGreevy's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC72-73+3
    5/12/20228369-70-71-74-4

    McGreevy's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • McGreevy has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McGreevy .

    McGreevy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170290.2294.5
    Greens in Regulation %17863.59%47.22%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.0
    Par Breakers16620.05%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance17816.18%12.50%

    McGreevy's Best Finishes

    • Last season McGreevy took part in 36 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 30.6%.
    • Last season McGreevy put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 30th with a score of -10 (14 shots back of the winner).
    • McGreevy placed 181st in the FedExCup standings with 142 points last season.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1040.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting185-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191-1.730-

    McGreevy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-74+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5270-70-67-73-84
    July 27-303M Open3068-69-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-67-72-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3168-68-70-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-65-71-68-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

