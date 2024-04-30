Max McGreevy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, failing to make the cut. The No. 1 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last two appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, McGreevy has an average finish of 83rd, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, McGreevy failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- With numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th), Jason Day won this tournament in 2023.
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
McGreevy's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|5/12/2022
|83
|69-70-71-74
|-4
McGreevy's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- McGreevy has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|290.2
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|63.59%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|16.18%
|12.50%
McGreevy's Best Finishes
- Last season McGreevy took part in 36 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 30.6%.
- Last season McGreevy put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished 30th with a score of -10 (14 shots back of the winner).
- McGreevy placed 181st in the FedExCup standings with 142 points last season.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|190
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|191
|-1.730
|-
McGreevy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-67-72-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|68-68-70-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-65-71-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
