Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.