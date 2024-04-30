PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Maverick McNealy will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he placed 58th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for McNealy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, McNealy has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -12.
    • McNealy last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    McNealy's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/2023MC72-68-2
    5/12/20223269-65-67-71-16
    5/17/20184268-67-71-70-8

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • McNealy has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy is averaging 1.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 4.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.450 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.223. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.5303.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
    • Currently, McNealy ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings with 404 points.

    McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4502.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.223-1.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3521.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3831.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9634.410

    McNealy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.