Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy will appear May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. In his most recent tournament he placed 58th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +1 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, McNealy has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -12.
- McNealy last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
McNealy's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|5/12/2022
|32
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|5/17/2018
|42
|68-67-71-70
|-8
McNealy's Recent Performances
- McNealy has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 1.231 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 4.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.450 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.223. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.5
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
- Currently, McNealy ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings with 404 points.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.556 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.450
|2.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.223
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.352
|1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.383
|1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.963
|4.410
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.