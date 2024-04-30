PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is trying for better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Wallace at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Wallace has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Wallace's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/2022MC73-73+2

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Wallace has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging 0.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.686 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568 this season, which ranks 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.009. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.8302.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.46%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Wallace has 99 points, ranking him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.535. In that event, he finished 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.568-1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.0090.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0650.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2900.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.222-0.686

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

