Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Matt Wallace enters play in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world, and is trying for better results May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Texas Children's Houston Open.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Wallace has entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Wallace's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Wallace's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Wallace has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 0.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.686 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.568 this season, which ranks 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.009. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.8
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Wallace has 99 points, ranking him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.535. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.568
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.009
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.065
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.290
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.222
|-0.686
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.