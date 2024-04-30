Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that event.

Wallace put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 19th in the field at 3.535. In that event, he finished 53rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.