Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Mark Hubbard shot -16 and finished 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hubbard has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Hubbard last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, finishing 32nd with a score of -16.
    • Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/12/20223270-65-69-68-16
    5/13/20213465-71-68-71-13

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 37th.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -0.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 2.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 144th, while his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.3290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.56%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
    • Currently, Hubbard has 594 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1210.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4912.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1460.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.158-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6752.489

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

