Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.