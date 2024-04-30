Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Mark Hubbard shot -16 and finished 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Hubbard has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Hubbard last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2022, finishing 32nd with a score of -16.
- Jason Day won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|32
|70-65-69-68
|-16
|5/13/2021
|34
|65-71-68-71
|-13
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 37th.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.281 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 2.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 144th, while his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.3
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 11 times (100%).
- Currently, Hubbard has 594 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.121
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.491
|2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.146
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.158
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.675
|2.489
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.