Luke List Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.