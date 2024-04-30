1H AGO
Luke List Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 34th shooting -13 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for List at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, List has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 48th.
- List finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).
List's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|5/13/2021
|61
|68-69-72-70
|-9
List's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
- He has carded an average score of +9 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -3.270 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on List .
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.424.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.7
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
List's Best Finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- List, who has 577 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.055
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.424
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.419
|-1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.197
|-1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.137
|-3.270
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.