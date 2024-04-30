PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he finished 34th shooting -13 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for List at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last three trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, List has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 48th.
    • List finished 34th (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (in 2023).
    • Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    List's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20233464-72-70-65-13
    5/12/2022MC73-67-4
    5/13/20216168-69-72-70-9

    List's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
    • He has carded an average score of +9 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -3.270 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.424.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.7303.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.71%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.86%

    List's Best Finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • List, who has 577 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.055-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4240.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.419-1.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.197-1.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.137-3.270

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

