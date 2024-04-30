Kevin Yu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kevin Yu struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Yu's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 315.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -2.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.865 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.862 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|308.9
|315.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 330 points, Yu currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.893, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.862
|3.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.360
|2.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.726
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.642
|-2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.146
|1.865
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.