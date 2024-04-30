Kevin Yu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.893, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).