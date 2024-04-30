PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Yu Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kevin Yu struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Yu at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Yu's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 315.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -2.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.865 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.862 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16308.9315.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.22%
    Putts Per Round131.0
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Yu has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 330 points, Yu currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.336 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.893, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8623.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3602.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.726-1.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.642-2.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1461.865

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

