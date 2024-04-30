Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Kevin Dougherty plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX ranked No. 1 in the world.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Dougherty's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 45th.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging 1.088 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dougherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranks fourth, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty has a -0.129 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dougherty's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.1
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Dougherty's Best Finishes
- Dougherty has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Dougherty ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings with 41 points.
Dougherty's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125.
- Dougherty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a -1.466 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 38th in the field.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.907
|2.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.129
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.779
|-2.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.133
|1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.132
|0.884
Dougherty's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
