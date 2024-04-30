Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125.

Dougherty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a -1.466 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078), which ranked 22nd in the field.