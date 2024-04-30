Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been -12.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kraft is averaging 0.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.