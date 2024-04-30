PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    When he hits the links May 2-5, Kelly Kraft will aim to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 79th at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for Kraft at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kraft has an average finish of 79th, and an average score of -4.
    • Kraft last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 79th with a score of -4.
    • When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Kraft's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/11/20237969-67-77-67-4
    5/12/2022MC73-70-1
    5/13/2021MC71-76+3
    5/9/2019MC71-73+2
    5/17/2018MC67-73-2

    Kraft's Recent Performances

    • Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft is averaging 0.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.271 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180287.3290.1
    Greens in Regulation %10066.98%78.70%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.4
    Par Breakers11721.48%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.57%8.64%

    Kraft's Best Finishes

    • Kraft participated in 31 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Kraft's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -12 and finished 16th in that event.
    • Kraft collected 103 points last season, ranking 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.1980.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.2455.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.292-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3080.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.4275.271

    Kraft's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7969-67-77-67-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3865-71-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-71-67-70-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

