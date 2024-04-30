Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
When he hits the links May 2-5, Kelly Kraft will aim to build upon his last performance in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 79th at TPC Craig Ranch.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In his last six appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kraft has an average finish of 79th, and an average score of -4.
- Kraft last participated in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, finishing 79th with a score of -4.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day also posted numbers of 306.8 in average driving distance (23rd in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Kraft's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|79
|69-67-77-67
|-4
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|5/13/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|5/9/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|5/17/2018
|MC
|67-73
|-2
Kraft's Recent Performances
- Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft is averaging 0.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.271 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|287.3
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.98%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|117
|21.48%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.57%
|8.64%
Kraft's Best Finishes
- Kraft participated in 31 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Kraft's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -12 and finished 16th in that event.
- Kraft collected 103 points last season, ranking 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.198
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.245
|5.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.292
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.308
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.427
|5.271
Kraft's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|69-67-77-67
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|65-71-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
